Ravi Shastri's Salary To Be Decided By CoA-Appointed Four-Member Panel

Updated: 15 July 2017 16:52 IST

The CoA on Saturday formed a four-member panel, which includes acting BCCI President CK Khanna and CEO Rahul Johri, to decide on the remuneration of newly-appointed head coach Ravi Shastri.

The new committee will reach out to CoA with its recommendations on July 22. © BCCI

New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Saturday formed a four-member panel, which includes acting Board President C K Khanna and CEO Rahul Johri, to decide on the remuneration of newly-appointed head coach Ravi Shastri and other members of the support staff. CoA member Diana Edulji and BCCI acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary are the other members of the Committee which will meet on July 19. This was decided after a CoA meeting on Saturday.

The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) had named Shastri as head coach while Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan were appointed batting and bowling consultants respectively for specific overseas tours.

The new committee will reach out to CoA with its recommendations on July 22.

Since the Indian cricket team is leaving for a tour of Sri Lanka on July 19, it is not clear if Zaheer and Dravid will travel with the team.

India will play the first Test against Sri Lanka on July 26.

 

