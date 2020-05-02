Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
"Brothers In Arm": Ravi Shastri Posts Pictures With The Best He Played Against

Updated: 02 May 2020 17:02 IST

Ravi Shastri took a trip down memory lane and posted nostalgic pictures with former West Indies legends

Ravi Shastri posted a couple of pictures with Malcolm Marshall and Viv Richards. © Twitter

Ravi Shastri, the head coach of Team India, took a trip down memory lane on Saturday as he posted a couple of nostalgic pictures of himself with his "brothers in arms". Ravi Shastri shared throwback pictures with former West Indies greats Malcolm Marshall and Viv Richards. "Brothers in arms. The best I played against. Privilege and honour Folded hands - with Malcolm Denzil Marshall and Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards @ivivianrichards," Ravi Shastri captioned the image on Twitter.

Viv Richards was considered as the best batsman of his era. Richards played 121 Tests and 187 One-Day Internationals for the West Indies. The hard-hitting batsman from Antigua scored 8540 runs in the longest format of the game and 6721 runs in the limited overs format.

Malcolm Marshall, on the other hand, was one of the most fearsome fast-bowlers that ever played the game.

During his 13-year long career, Marshall picked up 376 Test wickets in 81 appearances for his country. In ODIs, he managed to grab 157 scalps.

India defeated the West Indies in 1983 World Cup final to claim their maiden world title.

Shastri was part of India's successful 1983 World Cup campaign and after representing the country for 11 years, he took over the reigns from Anil Kumble to become the head coach of the team.

In 2018, Shastri helped the team to register their maiden Test series win in Australia.

India went onto defeat Australia 2-1 on their home soil in the four-match series for the first time in 71 years.

Topics mentioned in this article Ravi Shastri Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards Malcolm Denzil Marshall Cricket
Highlights
  • Ravi Shastri posted pictures with Viv Richards and Malcolm Marshall
  • Shastri said it was a privilege and honour to play with them
  • Shastri was part of India's successful 1983 World Cup campaign
