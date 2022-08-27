South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen has been ruled out of the third Test against England after he suffered a finger injury on Day 1 of the second Test in Manchester, Cricket South Africa said on Saturday. "Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen has been ruled out for the remainder of the Test series against England due to a fracture of his left index finger," CSA said in a statement. All-rounder Wiaan Mulder has been added to South Africa's squad for the series decider.

"He will return to South Africa to consult a finger specialist, who will then guide on further medical management," CSA added about van der Dussen.

England beat South Africa by an innings and 85 runs in the second Test to level the series at 1-1.

It was revenge of sorts for the hosts, after South Africa won the first match by an innings and 12 runs.

In Manchester, South Africa won the toss and opted to bat.

However, England started brilliantly with the ball and bowled their opponents out for 151.

Then, centuries from Ben Stokes (103) and Ben Foakes (113*) helped England reach a score of 415/9 before they declared.

England's pacers then ran South Africa ragged as they bowled them out for 179.

Rassie van der Dussen and Keegan Peterson put on a defiant 87-run stand to keep South Africa in with a chance of avoiding innings defeat, but once they fell just after Tea on the third day of the Test, the lower order was rattled out, with Anderson striking twice and Ollie Robinson thrice.

Robinson, brought back into the team in place of Matthew Potts, finished with a four-wicket haul in the second innings.

The series is now level at 1-1 after South Africa themselves inflicted an innings defeat on England in the first Test.