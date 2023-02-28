The Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars registered a big win over the Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Monday. Batting first, the Qalandars notched 200/7 in 20 overs with Abdullah Shafique top-scoring with a 24-ball 45. In reply, Islamabad were all out for 90 in 13.5 overs. While David Wiese took three wickets for Qalandars, Rashid Khan and Sikandar Raza took two wickets each. Afghanistan star Rashid also contributed with the bat, scoring 18 off 12 balls. His innings included two fours and a six.

The six came in the 19th over of the innings against Tom Curran. On the third ball of the over, Rashid hoicked Curran over midwicket as the ball sailed into the stands. Later, PSL tweeted that it was a huge 99m maximum.

Watch: Rashid Khan's Helicopter Shot Results In 99m Six In PSL

In Janurya, Rashid, while playing for MI Cape Town in the SA20 League, became the second bowler ever to take 500 wickets in the shortest format of the game. Rashid achieved the feat by dismissing Clyde Fortuin in the 14th over during the match against Pretoria Capitals. West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is the only other cricketer to take 500 wickets in the T20s.

Rashid has been an integral part of the Afghanistan cricket team for quite some time, and he has also proved his mettle in T20 leagues all around the world.

