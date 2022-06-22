Young left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his brilliant run of form for Mumbai as he helped give them a strong start in the Ranji Trophy final against Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Jaiswal scored 78 off 163 deliveries, hitting seven boundaries and a six after Mumbai won the toss and opted to bat. Jaiswal had previously hit 103 in the quarter-final against Uttarakhand before his twin tons helped Mumbai overcome Uttar Pradesh in the semi-finals. He had hit 100 in the first innings and followed it up with a brilliant score of 181.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a video of Jaiswal's crucial knock in the Ranji Trophy final.

"The Mumbai batter creamed 7 fours & a six to register his 4th successive fifty-plus score in #RanjiTrophy," the BCCI tweeted.

Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal's stroke-filled 78 in the Ranji Trophy final

Mumbai reached Stumps on Day 1 at 248/1. Jaiswal and captain Prithvi Shaw put on an 87-run opening stand, before the latter fell for 47 to Anubhav Agarwal.

Kumar Kartikeya then removed Armaan Jaffer for 26 and then Suved Parkar fell for 18 off Saransh Jain's bowling.

Jaiswal became the fourth wicket to fall, as Anubhav Agarwal claimed his second wicket of the match.

Jain then had his second when he sent Hardik Tamore packing for 24.

But Sarfaraz Khan managed to stay steady and finished the day unbeaten on 40, while he had Shams Mulani for company, batting on 12 at the end of day's play.

Mumbai are hunting their 42nd Ranji Trophy title, while Madhya Pradesh have never lifted the trophy.