Madhya Pradesh were touted as the underdogs heading into the Ranji Trophy final against 41-time champions Mumbai but the Aditya Shrivastava-led side have truly shown that they belong at this level and they have managed to create pressure on the Prithvi Shaw-captained side. In the first innings, Mumbai were running away with the game, but Madhya Pradesh bowlers managed to take wickets at regular intervals and in the end, Mumbai were bowled out for 374 with Sarfaraz Khan top-scoring with 134.

Madhya Pradesh have so far been brilliant with the bat in their response and both Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma have not given away an inch. Dubey brought up the three-figure mark on Day 3 of the ongoing final and as soon as he reached the landmark, he celebrated like KL Rahul does.

Dubey placed both his hands in his ears and did a "shut out the outside noise" celebration. The official handle of BCCI Domestic tweeted a video of the same.

Dubey brought up his century in the 75th over of the innings as Madhya Pradesh remain in firm control against Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy final at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Shubman Sharma is also nearing his ton, and at Lunch, Madhya Pradesh's score read 228/1, trailing Mumbai by 146 runs. Dubey and Sharma are unbeaten on 101 and 88 respectively.

For Mumbai, Tushar Deshpande returned with the lone wicket as he dismissed Himanshu Mantri.

Earlier, Mumbai were bundled out for 374 with Gaurav Yadav taking four wickets for Madhya Pradesh