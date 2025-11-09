Maharashtra batter Prithvi Shaw struck a fighting half-century on his birthday but Shreyas Gopal gave Karnataka the upper hand with a four-wicket haul and plucky 71 on day two of the Ranji Trophy Group B match in Nasik on Sunday. Resuming the day at 257 for five, Gopal (71 off 162) guided Karnataka to 313 all out in their first innings. Captain Mayank Agarwal had made 80 at the top of the order. When Maharashtra came out to bat, leg-spinner Gopal got four important wickets as Maharashtra ended the day at 200 for six, trailing Karnataka by 113 runs.

Shaw, who smashed a double hundred earlier this season, carried Maharashtra's fight before falling to Mohsin Khan.

Jalaj Saxena and Vicky Ostwal were batting on 34 and four respectively.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Saurashtra found themselves on the back foot after an underwhelming first innings effort.

Kerala were able to make 233 in response, taking the first-innings lead of 73 runs. Aparajith top scored for Kerala with 69 while captain Jaydev Unadkat was the pick of the Saurashtra bowlers with four wickets.

In their second innings, Saurashtra were 47 for one in 17 over trailing Kerala by 26 runs at close of play.

Himanshu Singh leaves HP reeling at 94/7 against Mumbai in Ranji Trophy Group D

Lanky spinner Himanshu Singh (3/26) made the most of a spin-friendly surface here to leave Himachal Pradesh reeling at 94/7, trailing by 352 runs in the first innings of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D clash against Mumbai on Sunday.

Mumbai who had resumed at 289/5, were bowled out for 446 in the first essay following centuries from Musheer Khan (112) and Siddhesh Lad (127), with all-rounder Shams Mulani scoring 69 (122 balls, 9x4s) and Tushar Deshpande making a late 38.

In reply, Himachal Pradesh batters were all at sea when Deshpande had their skipper Ankush Bains (1) and Ankit Kalsi (8) caught behind while Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur pinned Siddhant Purohit in front of the wickets.

But the real damage was caused by right-arm off-spinner Himanshu, who made the most of a spin-friendly track here at the BKC Ground to end the resistance of No 4 Pukhraj Mann (34), and snaffled two more wickets in form of Ekant Sen (15) and Mayank Dagar (5).

Nikhil Gangta (27 not out) was at the crease in company of Vipin Sharma as HP were battling to avoid a follow-on.

In the national capital, skipper Paras Dogra (106) and Abdul Samad's (85) gritty knocks gave visitors Jammu and Kashmir a vital 99-run lead in the first innings against hosts Delhi here on Sunday, who were 7/0 in their second innings and trailing by another 92 runs.

After bowling Delhi out for 211 on the opening day, Jammu and Kashmir were left struggling at 31 for three at the close on play.

The start was not any bright for the visitors who soon slipped to 46 for four, but a 141-run stand between Dogra (106 off 183 balls, 11x4s, 1x6s) and Samad (85 off 112 balls, 12x4s, 1x6s) provided them with a strong recovery.

Jammu and Kashmir were eventually bowled out for 310 with Simarjeet Singh returning 16.2-1-52-6.

Simarjeet had struck thrice on the opening day evening to tilt the balance back in favour for his side and produced three more wickets on the second day, but his effort was not enough for Delhi.

In Hyderabad, visiting team Rajasthan clambered to 221 for five in reply to Hyderabad's 364 in the first innings, trailing by another 143 runs.

Deepak Hooda fell for a mere 17 amid his rich run of form but wicketkeeper-batter Kunal Singh Rathore's 64 not out held one end strongly.

In Raipur, Pondicherry responded with 108 for two in reply to hosts Chhattisgarh's 377 in the first innings as they were trailing by another 269 runs. Chhattisgarh were bolstered by a fine 121 not out (203 balls, 17x4s) from wicketkeeper-batter Mayank Verma.

