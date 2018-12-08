Ajay Rohera Sets World Record For A Batsman On First-Class Debut

Ajay Rohera etched his name in first-class cricket history by scoring the highest runs by any batsmen on debut. Making his debut at the age of 21 for Madhya Pradesh's Ranji team , Ajay Rohera stayed unbeaten on 267 runs against Hyderabad in the Elite Group B match at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Rohera's double century not only helped him break the previous record of 260 runs held by Anmol Mazumdar for Mumbai in 2014 but also helped Madhya Pradesh win the match by an innings and 253 runs. Former Mumbai cricketer Anmol, himself took to Twitter to congratulate Rohera for his effort and said, "records are meant to be broken".

Would like to congratulate the youngster on this achievement. What an Effort. Records r meant to be broken, n I'm glad that the record stays in the 'Country'.well done to Ajay. Enjoy the moment.! https://t.co/c1lqiqndDd — Amol Muzumdar (@amolmuzumdar11) December 8, 2018

The wicket-keeper batsman Rohera's record-setting knock was laced with 21 boundaries and 5 hits over the fence. He had built his innings by 345 deliveries cautiously.

Rohera, apart from his match-winning knock which helped him set a new record in first-class cricket, also became the highest run-scorer for Madhya Pradesh.

The previous highest individual score overall record was held by JP Yadav, who had 265 runs to his name.

Madhya Pradesh, who were handed a huge boost by their debutant, are currently on second spot in the Elite Group A and B table after five matches, trailing to Saurashtra by a point.

Madhya Pradesh will play their next Ranji match at the Feroz Shah Kotla against Delhi from December 22.