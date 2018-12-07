Ranji Trophy: Gautam Gambhir Leads Delhi's Charge Against Andhra

Gautam Gambhir rode his luck but his unbeaten 92 helped Delhi reach 190 for one against Andhra on Day 2 of the Elite, Group B, Ranji Trophy match at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Friday. Gambhir, playing his last competitive cricket match, received a guard of honour from the opposition as he made his way to the crease. The left-hander, who took to social media to announce his retirement , was dropped twice in the slips and the Andhra team were made to pay dearly for their mistakes as Gambhir along with opening partner Hiten Dalal added 108 runs for the first wicket.

Following the departure of Hiten Dalal, Gambhir and Delhi skipper Dhruv Shorey added another 82 runs as the hosts ended the day 200 runs behind Andhra.

Resuming the day on 266 for seven, Andhra's lower order showed resistance with Shoiab Khan, Manish Golamaru and Bandaru Ayyappa contributing 28, 36 and 21 not out, respectively.

Ricky Bhui scored 187 to finish the Andhra innings within touching distance of 400.

In Delhi's innings, there was a security breach with a fan trying to click a selfie before being hauled up as Gambhir who helped India win two World Cups (World T20 in 2007, 50-over World Cup in 2011) took guard.

Hiten Dalal scored a half century at the other end as Gambhir crafted a rollicking innings.

Elsewhere in Group B, left-arm orthodox spinner Mayank Dagar claimed 4/22 to leave Punjab reeling at 75/9 and trailing Himachal Pradesh by 315 runs on day 2.

Resuming the day on 244/5, Himachal posted 390 and then Punjab batsmen struggled to get going with only two batsmen reaching double figures.

In Chennai, Kerala batsmen floundered apart from P Rahul (59) as they could manage 151/9 at stumps in a Group B tie against Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu resumed on 249/6 and put up 268 with T Natarajan (3/42), and R Shah (3/32) accounting for most of the wickets.

Kerala now trail Tamil Nadu by 117 runs.

In a Group A fixture, all-rounder Yusuf Pathan notched up a century to help Baroda reach 385 against Chhattisgarh.

Resuming Day 2 on 165/7, Yusuf combined with Bhargav Bhatt and Rishi Arothe, both of whom struck half-centuries, to help Baroda attain a first-innings lead of 256.

Chhattisgarh, in their second innings, progressed to 174/4, behind Baroda by 82 runs.

In the other Group A tie, Railways' batsmen led a solid response to Gujarat with Nitin Bhille scoring his fourth century to take the team's total to 266/3.

Gujarat, who had resumed the second day in Valsad at 340/8, added 27 more to their overnight tally before being bowled out for 367.

Bhille was supported by Arindam Ghosh, who scored a half-century as both batsmen remained unbeaten at stumps to bring the deficit down to 101 runs.

(With IANS Inputs)