One of the most loved cricketers in India, Sanju Samson has gained fans all over the world despite his limited appearances for India in the national team. Whenever Samson gets to feature for the Indian team, crowd turns up in numbers. Leading the Rajasthan Royals franchise, Samson also took his team to the final of the IPL 2022 season. However, a trainer of the RR team has now revealed that he had asked Samson to join a 'big team' in the IPL after the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Samson, who joined the Royals for the second time in 2018, has been a consistent member of the team. As per RR trainer Rajamani Prabhu, there Samson had the opportunity to join a different team but he decided to stay out of his loyalty.

"I told Sanju Samson to join some big teams in IPL after 2021 but he replied that I want to make Rajasthan Royals a big team, he further told that let's bring big players like Ashwin, Chahal, Prasidh into the team. He has the vision," he said on Sports Vikatan.

Rajasthan Royals trainer said "I told Sanju Samson to join some big teams in IPL after 2021 but he replied that I want to make Rajasthan Royals a big team, he further told that let's bring big players like Ashwin, Chahal, Prasidh into the team. He has the vision". [Sports… pic.twitter.com/Ls621yebLG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 13, 2023

Rajamani also revealed that Samson had captaincy offers from three IPL franchises but he turned them down.

"Before 2022 Auction, Sanju Samson got a captaincy offer from three big IPL franchises. He stayed in RR because of his commitment and loyalty. I can bet you that 99% of players would've jumped boats with the kind of offer he had on his plate," he revealed.

Samson's present salary at Rajasthan Royals is INR 15 crore. According to the franchsie's trainer, the wicket-keeper batter spends at least Rs crore of it helping domestic players.

Advertisement

"Sanju Samson gets around 15 Cr per season, as far as i know, he is spending a minimum of Rs. 2 cr to help domestic players and children with great talent. More than the player Sanju, everyone wants the good human Sanju to be successful. That's why he has such a huge fan base," the trainer claimed.