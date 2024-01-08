The ongoing Ranji Trophy is making new headlines everyday. From Bihar's controversial two-team fiasco to Ajinkya Rahane's arrival in Patna for the match, the Indian domestic tournament is grabbing all the attention. On Monday, a new record was registered in the books of Ranji Trophy as Assam skipper Riyan Parag smashed a whopping total of 12 sixes and scored the second-highest century in the history of the tournament. The 22-year-old all-rounder achieved this feat during the match between Assam and Chhattisgarh.

Parag scored his ton in just 56 balls and then went on to end his innings at 155 off 87 balls. The record of hitting the fastest century in Ranji Trophy is currently held by wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who reached the landmark in 48 balls against Jharkhand in 2016.

Talking about the match, despite Parag's marvelous ton, Chhattisgarh defeated Assam by 10 wickets.

Vashudev Bareth and Jivesh Butte scalped three wickets each as Chhattisgarh bundled out Assam for 254, after taking a lead by 86 runs.

Later, Chhattisgarh chased down the target in just 20 overs with the openers Eknath Kerkar and Rishabh Tiwari scoring 31* and 48* runs respectively.

Earlier in the match, Amandeep Khare scored 116 runs for Chhattisgarh and helped his side post 327 in the first innings.

Chhattisgarh will now be squaring off against Bihar for their next Ranji Trophy match from January 12. On the other hand, Assam will be going up Andhra Pradesh from January 19.