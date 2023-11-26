Rajasthan Royals have released Joe Root and Jason Holder ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction. Along with Jason Holder, West Indies all-rounder Obed McCoy also did not find any place in the retention list while a number of Indian players - Akash Vashisht, Kuldip Yadav, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa, KM Asif and Abdul Basith were also released. Earlier, India fast bowler Avesh Khan was traded to Rajasthan Royals (RR) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who has acquired the services of top-order left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal in a direct swap.

Avesh, who is part of the India squad for the T20I series against Australia beginning in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, has 55 wickets from 47 IPL matches so far. Avesh was purchased by LSG 2022 mega auction for Rs 10 crore.

The right-arm pacer, who represented LSG in 22 matches and picked up 26 wickets, was traded to RR for his existing fee.

Padikkal, on the other hand, was bought by RR for Rs 7.75 crore. Both the players were retained by the respective franchises this year.

Padikkal too head to LSG from RR for his existing fee.

Advertisement

Complete Squad:Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa.

Traded:Avesh Khan.

Complete List of Released Players:Joe Root, Jason Holder, Akash Vashisht, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa, KM Asif, Abdul Basith.

Remaining Purse for IPL 2024 Auction:INR 14.5 Crore

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)