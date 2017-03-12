 
Rain Washes Out First New Zealand-South Africa Test

Updated: 12 March 2017 08:52 IST

The umpires waited until the end of the scheduled lunch break before announcing there was no prospect of play as the rain continued to fall.

At stumps on day four, South Africa had been 224 for 6 in their 2nd innings. © AFP

The first Test between New Zealand and South Africa in Dunedin was abandoned as a draw after rain washed out fifth day's play on Sunday.

The umpires waited until the end of the scheduled lunch break before announcing there was no possibility of play as the rain continued to fall.

At stumps on day four, South Africa had been 224 for six in their second innings, a lead of 191 runs.

The second Test starts in Wellington on Thursday.

The last time New Zealand played South Africa in Dunedin, in 2012, New Zealand needed 264 to win with eight wickets in hand when rain washed out the final day.

(With inputs from AFP)

