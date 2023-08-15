Poor performances in Indian cricket hardly go unnoticed, no matter how big the stature of the person is. Even the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Sachin Tendulkar haven't been immune to criticism at times. It's the same case with Rahul Dravid, but in the capacity of a coach. Since taking over the Indian team's coaching responsibility in November 2021, Dravid has been touted as the man who will bring India's long and excruciating wait for an ICC title to an end. But, that hasn't quite been the case.

Dravid started on a promising note, as the Indian team defeated New Zealand 3-0 in a T20I series in 2021. It was Dravid's first series as the full-time head coach of the Indian team. But, the legendary batter hasn't managed to deliver on the promise on a consistent basis.

Under Dravid, India participated in two ICC events -- T20 World Cup 2022 and World Test Championship final -- and failed to bring the trophy home in both of them. Losing to West Indies series in a T20I assignment was another low that not many had seen coming.

How long is Rahul Dravid's contract?

Rahul Dravid signed a 2-year contract with the Indian team after Ravi Shastri stepped down, following the conclusion of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Dravid's contract ends after the conclusion of the 2023 ODI World Cup. It isn't yet known whether Dravid plans to stay on as the head coach after the marquee event, even in a case where India win the title.

The Indian cricket team still has two more big events to participate in -- Asia Cup and World Cup -- this year. While the results of the Indian team, especially in big events, Dravid's tenure as India's coach will only be defined on the basis of the result the team produces at the said events.

With the ODI World Cup taking place in India, Dravid would understandably be under pressure to deliver the trophy the team had last won in 2011.