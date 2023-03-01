The Day 1 of the ongoing third Test between India and Australia saw the wickets falling down like nine pins. The hosts opted to bat but their decision proved to be expensive as they got bundled out for 109 with spinners Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon taking five and three wickets respectively. However, the visitors also lost four wickets at the end of Day 1 after Ravindra Jadeja took a four-wicket haul. Australia lost an early wicket of Travis Head in the second over and were on the verge of losing Marnus Labuschagne as well in the fourth over. However, a turn of events gave Labuschagne a new life.

In the fourth over, Jadeja bowled Labuschagne out and the Indian side began to celebrate their second wicket. As the batter was making his way back to the dug out, the umpire interrupted him and asked him to wait for the no-ball check. It was then revealed that Jadeja had overstepped the line and Labuschagne got another chance.

The Indian camp was left disappointed with the delivery especially head coach Rahul Dravid, who was seen shaking his head is disbelief. Notably, Labuschagne was later dismissed by Jadeja during the 35th over in the same manner.

Indian batters' longstanding struggles against spin were thoroughly exposed before Australia applied themselves on a rank turner to take control of the third Test on a frantic opening day of the match in Indore on Wednesday.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemman (5/16) picked up his maiden five-wicket haul as Australia skittled India out for a paltry 109 shortly after lunch on day one. Virat Kohli top-scored for India with 22 off 52 balls.

Trailing 0-2 in the series, Australia came out with a strong resolve and purpose to end the day at 156 for four, taking a 47-run lead.

Ravindra Jadeja (4/63) took all four wickets for India including that of stand-in captain Steve Smith (26 off 38) before close of play.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

