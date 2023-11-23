Rahul Dravid is not keen on extending his contract as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, with National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman likely to take over from him, sources told NDTV on Thursday. Sources have confirmed that Dravid, whose contract ended following the conclusion of the ODI World Cup last week, has decided not to continue as the head coach of the Indian team. Last week, India were beaten in the World Cup final at the expense of Australia.

Sources have also confirmed that former India batter and Dravid's ex-teammate Laxman is likely to take the role of head coach.

Laxman has been named as the designated head coach for the five-match T20I series against Australia, starting later on Thursday.

Dravid was appointed head coach of the team, having also served as the head of the NCA, in 2021 after India's campaign came to an early end in the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Under the guidance of Dravid, India reached the finals of the ICC World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup, but the team lost to Australia on both occasions. They also reached the semi-final of the T20 World Cup last year, going down to eventual champions England.

However, India won the Asia Cup earlier this year with Dravid at the helm.

On being asked about his future after the final defeat to Australia, Dravid remained non-committal.

"I haven't thought about it. I've just come off a game. I had no time to think about this and no time to reflect on this. Yeah, I will when I get the time to do that," Dravid had said at post-match media conference.

India take on Australia in the first T20I at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag later on Thursday.