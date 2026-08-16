Afghanistan captain Rahmat Shah scored a superb unbeaten century and shared a record third-wicket partnership with Sediqullah Atal as the tourists beat Ireland by six wickets in the fifth and final one-day international. Saturday's victory in Belfast saw Afghanistan complete a dominant 4-0 series win after the opening match was washed out. Shah, who finished on 143 not out, added 201 runs with Atal after Afghanistan slumped to 22-2 inside six overs, with Liam McCarthy removing both openers. Their partnership was a new third-wicket record for Afghanistan in all ODI cricket, surpassing the 184-run stand between Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi against Ireland in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

It seemed Ireland would at least enjoy a consolation win on Saturday after all-rounder Curtis Campher's quickfire 96 took them to a total of 298-7 in their full 50 overs.

And they were even better-placed when McCarthy (3-47) dismissed Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz early in Afghanistan's pursuit of a target of 299.

But Shah and Atal rebuilt steadily before unleashing against Ireland leg-spinner Gavin Hoey, whose 10 wicketless overs cost 73 runs.

Shah's 109-ball century included nine fours and a six, with Atal narrowly failing to record hundreds in consecutive games after being brilliantly caught by Cade Carmichael looking to pull McCarthy out of the ground.

Afghanistan still needed 76 runs in almost nine overs at that stage but, with Azmatullah Omarzai adding a rapid 24, they won with seven balls to spare.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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