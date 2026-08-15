India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Updates:After a fantastic Day 1, India will look to strengthen their position further on Day 2 in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. India will resume from 288/2, with Devdutt Padikkal and Rishabh Pant at the crease. Padikkal was the star of the first day, slamming his maiden Test century and reaching 131* at Stumps. With eight wickets still in hand, India will hope to take their first innings total towards 500. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, need quick wickets in order to prevent the match from slipping away. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score and Updates from the IND vs SL 1st Test, straight from Galle: