 India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Pant Eyes Redemption As Padikkal Settles No. 3 Debate | Cricket News
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India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Updates:After a fantastic Day 1, India will look to strengthen their position further on Day 2 in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. India will resume from 288/2, with Devdutt Padikkal and Rishabh Pant at the crease. Padikkal was the star of the first day, slamming his maiden Test century and reaching 131* at Stumps. With eight wickets still in hand, India will hope to take their first innings total towards 500. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, need quick wickets in order to prevent the match from slipping away. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score and Updates from the IND vs SL 1st Test, straight from Galle:

Aug 16, 2026 08:45 (IST)
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India vs Sri Lanka Live: Play To Start 15 Minutes Early

The second day's play at Galle will begin at 9:45 AM, 15 minutes earlier than the scheduled start time because of the repeated rain delays at the venue on the opening day. 

Aug 16, 2026 08:35 (IST)
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IND vs SL 1st Test, Day 2 Live: Devdutt Padikkal In Numbers

Devdutt Padikkal has looked solid since the start of the match, but his game on the back foot has been especially brilliant. Here are his numbers from the unbeaten 131-run knock so far:

Front foot: 40(76), SR: 52.63, 4s/6s: 4/0
Back foot: 82(95), SR: 86.31, 4s/6s: 8/0
Down the track/other: 9(7), SR: 128.57, 4s/6s: 0/1

Aug 16, 2026 08:32 (IST)
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India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: India Look To Build On Day 2

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka from Galle. Devdutt Padikkal made the first day his own by scoring a brilliant hundred. His performance has all but settled the No. 3 debate in the Indian team. Accompanying him, Rishabh Pant finds himself in the middle of a perfect opportunity to score runs and put an end to his long-standing form issues. 

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Topics mentioned in this article
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team India India Cricket Team Sri Lanka vs India, 2026 Sri Lanka vs India, 1st Test Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket Devdutt Padikkal Shubman Gill Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja Gurnoor Brar Mohammed Siraj Prabath Jayasuriya Dhananjaya Maduranga de Silva Dhananjaya de Silva Keshara Nuwantha Niroshan Dickwella Kamindu Mendis
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