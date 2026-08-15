Devdutt Padikkal made a memorable return to Test cricket with a marvellous unbeaten 131, helping India construct a commanding 288 for two against Sri Lanka at stumps on the opening day of the first match in Galle on Saturday. Padikkal, whose last appearance in whites was against Australia in Perth in 2024, underlined the progress and maturity as a batter in the interim, bringing up his maiden international hundred in 134 balls. Rishabh Pant was giving him company on 27 at close with whom Padikkal has added 52 runs for the unbroken third wicket stand.

Before KL Rahul retired hurt on 77 (162b), the Karnataka pair added 150 runs for the second wicket to keep the Lankans pinned to the wall.

Even during that alliance, the lead cast was Padikkal, who scored fluently around the wicket. In fact, his first 20 runs came at a strike-rate close to 100 before settling into a more steady rhythm.

Padikkal had an engaging battle with debutant Keshara Nuwantha as the off-spinner was brought back to attack immediately after the left-hander walked in.

The intention to employ an off-spinner against a southpaw was legit, but just that it did not bring the desired result for the hosts.

Nuwantha did manage to elicit an outside edge from Padikkal which died in front of the lone slip, but the 26-year-old displayed strong resolve to put behind such oddities.

He pulled Nuwantha for a four to establish an early hold over the bowler, and then did not allow Sri Lanka's premier left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya to settle down.

Padikkal, who went past fifty in 81 balls, smacked him for a six, a little shimmy and a clean hit sending the ball soaring over long-on and then essayed a crunchy punch through the covers for a boundary.

But at the other end, Rahul was in his now customary Zen mode, blunting the Lankan bowlers with a flat bat.

Rahul, who reached his fifty in 127 balls, gave occasional glimpses of his wonderful striking ability— a straight six off Jayasuriya stood out for its timing and perfect execution.

However, he had a couple of nervy moments against Lahiru Kumar, who jostled him with pace in the early part of his innings.

But the biggest challenge the two batters faced on the day might have been sustaining the concentration through a and hour and 20 minutes rain break ahead of the second session.

The Lankan bowlers seemed bereft of any ideas against these two Indian batters, and it required Rahul to walk out in the final session with what appeared to be cramps.

Padikkal, who also battled dehydration towards the end of a humid day, was undeterred though.

He had shown tremendous touch in recent times across formats, and his 142 against SLC XI in a warm-up match in Colombo last week was a proclamation of his form.

The knock fastracked his selection to the Indian team once Sai Sudharsan failed to recover from a toe injury, and here Padikkal fully exploited the opportunity with a knock of authority.

He never looked hurried at the crease, watching and staying close to the ball on the back foot. He showcased a good array of shots too against spinners — sweeps, charge down the track, punches and tucks behind the square leg to garner his runs.

The much-anticipated moment came when he pushed Kumara for a single to mid-off and scampered for a single to complete his hundred.

Withering fast under a relentless Indian batting machine, Sri Lanka eventually found a way to purchase a wicket.

Jayasuriya deceived Shubman Gill on the flight, catching the Indian skipper well away from the ball and the attempt to loft ended in the hands of Lahiru Udara on the edge of the circle.

But before that, Sri Lanka had only one moment of joy and that too because of the communication breakdown between Rahul and Jaiswal (37, 32b).

The horrible yes or no situation saw both the batters ending up at non-striker's end with Jaiswal, whose lost his balance after a collision with the bowler, eventually having to walk off.

But the Indian batters' skill level and a largely smooth deck with true bounce blunted Sri Lanka's designs for the rest of the day.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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