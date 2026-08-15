India batter Devdutt Padikkal entered the history books after he slammed his maiden Test century in the series opener against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday. Padikkal, who was slotted at No. 3 by India in the absence of the injured Sai Sudharsan, took 134 balls to reach triple figures, having attacked the Sri Lankan bowlers from the start. Padikkal became the second left-hander to score a Test hundred from No. 3 for India in the 21st century, after Sourav Ganguly, who had scored 136 against Zimbabwe in Delhi in 2002.

Padikkal made it look easy with the bat after India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early in the opening session, following Shubman Gill's decision to bat first. He was unbeaten on 107 when rain stopped play during the final session at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, India suffered a massive blow at the start of the final session as vice-captain KL Rahul had to retire hurt with cramps. Rahul, who had reached 77 not out, initially walked out towards the middle but appeared to be struggling with his right hand.

The cramps then appeared to worsen, with Rahul also seemingly experiencing pain in his left hand. He was seen limping as well, prompting him to leave the field.

Rahul's departure brought an end to his unbeaten 150-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, who was not out on 84 at that time. India captain Shubman Gill joined Padikkal as India resumed their innings at 197/1.

Earlier on Day 1, Jaiswal was dismissed for 32 off 37 balls, including five fours.

It was the third time Jaiswal had been run out in Test cricket. He was previously dismissed in this manner against Australia at the MCG in 2024 and against the West Indies in Delhi last year, scoring 82 and 175 respectively in those innings.

(With ANI Inputs)

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