Indian batter Devdutt Padikkal joined legendary Virat Kohli in an elite list, becoming the second Indian to score an international century on Independence Day, though the first Test centurion on this massive occasion, as Kohli's was in an ODI. Playing an extremely crucial match in the context of his career, at Galle against Sri Lanka, with the regular number three Sai Sudharsan ruled out due to injury, Padikkal took his first steps towards making himself a name worthy of being put in the number three slot with his maiden Test century in only his third Test match.

During his knock, Padikkal scored 107* in 147 balls, with nine fours and a six before rain curtailed the action, with a strike rate of over 72.

Virat, the first-ever Indian to get to a century on Independence Day, scored 114* in 99 balls against the West Indies in an ODI, in a match that crossed into August 15 after being extended due to rain. Notably, Virat is the only Indian cricketer to have the distinction of an international ton on both Independence Day and on Republic Day (116 against Australia in 2012, his first-ever Test century).

Also, this century by Padikkal is India's first ton at number three since skipper Shubman Gill's century against Bangladesh in Chennai back in September 2024. In 19 Tests since that match and the ongoing Test, India tried seven different batters at number three, and collectively they averaged just 27.28, with just five fifty-plus scores in 35 innings.

Padikkal's last seven first-class outings have been sensational as DDP has scored 702 runs in 10 innings at an average of 87.75, with three centuries and two fifties to his name.

-9 & 120* vs Punjab, Mohali

-17 & 39 vs Mumbai, BKC Mumbai (Ranji quarterfinal)

-232 & absent hurt vs Uttarakhand, Lucknow (Ranji semifinal)

-11 vs J&K, Hubli, Ranji Trophy final

-12 & 67 vs SL-A, Galle

-94 & DNB (Did not Bat) vs SL-A, Galle

-101* vs SL, Galle

(He also got 142* off 164 in the practice game vs SLCXI at Colombo NCCC, an unofficial match)

Coming to the match, at the time of the rain break, India was 239/2, with Padikkal (107*) joined by Rishabh Pant (3). Earlier, India elected to bat first and started off with a 47-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (32 in 37 balls, with five fours) and KL Rahul. KL built a 150-run stand with Padikkal, before retiring hurt on 77 off 162 balls, with nine fours and a six. Skipper Shubman Gill could chip in just 16 runs.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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