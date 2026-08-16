Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has urged the team management to retain southpaw Devdutt Padikkal at No. 3 even if Sai Sudharsan returns. Roped into the playing XI after Sudharsan was ruled out of the series due to a foot injury, Padikkal anchored India's innings on the opening day of the Galle Test against Sri Lanka. The 26-year-old slammed his maiden Test century, finishing unbeaten on 131 at the close of play on Day 1. Taking to X, Manjrekar hailed Padikkal's technique, especially against the spinners.

"Devdutt Padikkal god sent for India v spinners. Excellent technique, both in defence & attack," Manjrekar wrote on X.

Manjrekar also highlighted Padikkal's ability to tackle spinners with the vast range of shots in his arsenal.

"Devdutt Padikkal was the big change that India had. I really think selection is so good that when you see Padikkal walk in and play spin so comfortably-because he's good in defense against spin, he's good at picking 1s and 2s when the field is slightly deep, and then he's also good at playing attacking shots, and that too off the back foot on slow, turning pitches," Manjrekar said on Sony Sports.

Manjrekar also praised Padikkal's ability to play off the back foot against spin, noting that it helps batters score runs on slow tracks.

"That's something remarkable. On slow, turning pitches, to hit shots off the back foot with a straight bat and the pull shot tells you that it's somebody who wants to get onto the back foot," he said. "And the best way to play spin on a slow, turning pitch is to play the majority of the bowling off the back foot."

Manjrekar suggested that India should bat Padikkal at No. 3 even if Sudharsan returns from injury.

"Along with that, he's also got this knack of going down the pitch and hitting the ball over the sight screen. So on pitches where there is going to be an emphasis on spin, India should bat him at number 3 even if Sai Sudharsan comes back, because he looks such a formidable player against spin," Manjrekar said. "I think it was godsent for India-Devdutt Padikkal at No. 3 with the kind of spin talent he has."

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