Spain aren't just good at football, which is evident from their recent FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph, but seem to be on a roll in cricket too. While the country is still a few years away from being considered a cricketing powerhouse, their incredible run on the 22-yard strip is making heads turn. The European nation secured its 21st consecutive victory on Friday, beating Finland by 8 wickets to boost their T20 World Cup 2028 qualification hopes. In the process, Spain's incredible victorious run in international cricket helped them break a world record held by Australia.

Spain took on Finland in the Europe Sub-regional Qualifier C match, securing a whopping 132-run victory. Ranked 28th by ICC in T20 cricket, Spain haven't suffered a single defeat in T20 internationals over the last three years. This incredible run began with their win over Isle of Man.

Over the course of this period, Spain have beaten Jersey, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece and Finland. With their 21st victory, Spain have bettered the record once set by the Ricky Ponting-led Australian team.

Under Ponting, Australia went unbeaten in 17 ODIs, including a victory over India in the ODI World Cup final in 2003. The Aussies then won three successive Test matches against the West Indies, taking their overall tally of consecutive wins in international cricket to 20.

Most consecutive wins in International Cricket:



21* - Spain (2023 - 2026)

20 - Australia (2003)

17 - Uganda (2024 - 2025)

16 - Australia (2000 - 2001)

16 - Australia (2006 - 2007)

14 - Pakistan (1990)

14 - Pakistan (2011 - 2012)

14 - Japan (2024 - 2025)… pic.twitter.com/Z0uiwpk9bQ — CricketGully (@thecricketgully) August 15, 2026

Spain made the record of most consecutive victories in T20I cricket their own in 2024 when they went on a 14-match winning run. They finished 2025 with 6 more wins to their name, equalling Australia's record of most consecutive wins in international cricket. By beating Finland in their first match of 2026, Spain broke Australia's all-time record.

It also has to be noted that Spain have featured in 50 T20Is since January 2019. They have gone on to win 41 matches and suffered only eight defeats.

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