The International Cricket Council (ICC) is planning to commemorate the life of Mahatma Gandhi by scheduling the start of next year's ODI World Cup on October 2, as per a report. The date, which is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti in India to mark the birth of the architect of India's freedom movement, could coincide with the commencement of the showpiece event scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Mahatma Gandhi, who is also hailed as the father of the nation, spent 21 years in South Africa.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the ICC is mulling a fitting tribute to the leader who 'championed peace and non-violence' by scheduling the start of the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup on Gandhi Jayanti.

"Evidently, the ICC intends to mark the commencement of the World Cup by coinciding it with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who also had strong links with South Africa. Gandhi, the architect of India's freedom movement, spent 21 years in South Africa, making the ICC's move a fitting tribute to a leader who is hailed as the Father of the Nation in India. There is certainly a powerful message in the ICC's plans at a time when the world order is increasingly polarised," the report said.

Cricbuzz had earlier reported that the World Cup could start on October 8, with the ICC reserving the first week of the month for warm-up matches. However, the plans have seemingly undergone some changes, with the tournament set to begin on October 2, while the final will be held on November 21.

The 14-team tournament will be played across 12 venues in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Nambia.

The identified venues are Wanderers Stadium (Johannesburg), Centurion (Tshwane), Newlands Cricket Ground (Cape Town), Kingsmead Cricket Ground (Durban), St George's Park (Gqeberha), Mangaung Oval (Bloemfontein), Boland Park (Paarl) and Buffalo Park (KuGompo City, formerly known as East London) - all in South Africa. Harare Sports Club (Harare), Queens Sports Club (Bulawayo) and Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium (Victoria Falls) are the three venues in Zimbabwe. The 12th venue is Namibia Cricket Ground (Windhoek).

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