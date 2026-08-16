AUS vs BAN Live Score 1st Test: Cameron Green and Alex Carey hold the key for Australia on Day 4 of the 1st Test against Bangladesh, with the hosts still trailing by 67 runs at the Marrara Oval. Green was unbeaten on 43 overnight while Carey was batting alongside him on 19, with Australia set to resume their second innings in Darwin at 161/4. Green and Carey added an unbeaten 39 in the final session after Taijul Islam caught Steve Smith napping on 44, ensuring there was no further damage before stumps. Bangladesh are chasing a first-ever Test win on Australian soil. (Live Scorecard)

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