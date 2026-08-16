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Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 4: Aussies On Brink On Historic Surrender At Home
Australia vs Bangladesh Live Score: It would take a magical performance from Australia to prevent potential defeat against Bangladesh in the first Test.
AUS vs BAN 1stTest Match LIVE Scorecard© AFP
AUS vs BAN Live Score 1st Test: Cameron Green and Alex Carey hold the key for Australia on Day 4 of the 1st Test against Bangladesh, with the hosts still trailing by 67 runs at the Marrara Oval. Green was unbeaten on 43 overnight while Carey was batting alongside him on 19, with Australia set to resume their second innings in Darwin at 161/4. Green and Carey added an unbeaten 39 in the final session after Taijul Islam caught Steve Smith napping on 44, ensuring there was no further damage before stumps. Bangladesh are chasing a first-ever Test win on Australian soil. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, Bangladesh in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2026, Aug 13, 2026
Day 4 | Post Lunch Session
AUS
198&245/7 (85.5)
BAN
426
Marrara Stadium, Darwin
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.85
Batsman
Cameron Green
87 (179)
Mitchell Starc
14* (30)
Bowler
Taskin Ahmed
47/0 (15)
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
51/4 (28.5)
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AUS vs BAN 1st Test Live Score Updates
Hasan lands this on the seam, nipping into the batter, off a good length. Cameron Green pushes this off the inner portion of his bat to the left of mid on for a quick run.
Good length, wide of off, Green offers just a leave at it.
Hard length, wide of off, Cameron Green presses onto his front foot and keeps it out.
Back of a length, wide of off, Cameron Green leaves it all alone.
Welcome back, folks! A big, big session is on the cards. One that could pretty much decide which way this is heading. For now, Bangladesh firmly hold the pole position. And they will be desperate to keep both hands locked on the wheel. There's a bit of cloud cover hovering over the ground, and with the ball still fairly new, the seamers might just find that extra bit of movement to work with. Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc walk to the crease to resume their partnership, which is worth 36 runs. Taskin Ahmed (14-3-46-0) will get the session underway. Australia lead by 15 runs. Here we go...
... DAY 4, SESSION 2 ...
Massive afternoon up ahead - Australia have cleared one big hurdle, but the real test now begins. The question is, how many runs can they stack on top of their slender lead to genuinely put Bangladesh under the pump from here? Bangladesh, on the other hand, will look to clean up the tail in a hurry the moment they take the field, and with the ball still just four overs old, they will be eager to extract far more out of it than they managed earlier. The post-lunch session will commence at 3.10 am GMT. Join us then.
In conversation with Mehidy Hasan Miraz - Reflecting on a strong first session, Mehidy credits a touch of extra bounce for helping the bowlers, and says his own plan was simply to bowl in the right areas and keep the pressure on, all while keeping his approach uncomplicated. On being asked about whether he was specifically targeting the footmarks outside off for Starc to work with, he agrees to that. He says there were plenty of footmarks in that channel and he aimed to keep bowling there consistently while staying patient, rather than expecting a wicket every single over. On the team's disciplined bowling effort, Mehidy says conditions demanded exactly that kind of discipline, and he focused on maintaining the momentum throughout. He also heaps praise on the fast bowlers for their efforts, reiterating that his own approach was built around patience and hitting the good areas consistently. When he is asked about the side standing on the cusp of a historic moment, he points to weeks of solid practice and hard work as a group in the buildup. He calls this a huge opportunity, especially with the team touring Australia for just the second time in a long while, and believes a win here would mean a great deal for the country and every player involved.
Green eyes a ton to save Australia - Through all that, Green dug in for one of the most important knocks of his career. Despite wickets tumbling around him, he grafted hard, refused to budge, and ground out a well-earned fifty, his first in thirteen dig droughts. Towards the back end of the session, he finally found some support in Mitchell Starc, and the pair have now put together a gritty alliance of 36 runs. Not only has that partnership helped Australia wipe out the deficit, but it's also kept the embarrassment of an innings defeat firmly off the table. Green, unbeaten on 85, has now racked up his highest Test score at home, standing tall and showing the rest of the side the way under real pressure. Especially remarkable given he was staring down the barrel of being axed from the side not too long ago. This knock should buy him breathing room for at least the rest of this series, and might just have saved his berth for the plane to South Africa later in the year too.
Miraz stormed the trenches - Australia walked out with a 67-run deficit hanging over them, but Alex Carey and Cameron Green came out ready to dig a trench and defend it, seeing off the first half hour with proper dead bat resolve. The pitch, though, had a few demons of its own in the rough patches, and Bangladesh kept feeding spin from one end, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz the chief tormentor, turning the screws on the Aussies just as things were starting to look settled. Green and Carey had begun stitching together a handy partnership when Miraz snapped it at 56, then produced another couple of beauties to send Webster and Cummins packing, who were trying to man the trenches to hold the line alongside Green. Those quick wickets sent the hosts tumbling from 178/4 to 207/7, still 21 runs shy with the rough end of the stick firmly in their hands.
2.33 am GMT - Kangaroos survive for another session - Australia dig deep in the morning session and will walk into the break with their heads held high. Despite having their backs against the wall, they produced a first session that, at the very least, ensured they steer clear of an innings defeat. Bangladesh, on the other hand, might not be too displeased as they are still miles ahead in the game. They got the ball turning, but the second new ball was handled well by the Aussies.
Flighted around off, Mitchell Starc blocks this to point off his front foot. LUNCH ON DAY 4. Australia lead by 15 runs as the players head inside the dressing room.
Top-spinner, around off, Mitchell Starc strides right on top of the bounce and jams it out.
Quicker and flatter around off, Cameron Green cuts this through point for one.
Slider, on the pads, Mitchell Starc works this past the short leg fielder for a single.
Tossed up, on middle and leg, Cameron Green rolls this through mid on for one.
Full and around off, Cameron Green pokes at it but gets beaten.
About 3 minutes left in the session. Might be the final over before Lunch. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, on the cusp of a memorable 5-wicket haul, is to wrap the session. Can he produce a wicket?
On a length, around off, Mitchell Starc drives this all along the ground through extra cover for a couple.
Short and wide down the leg side. Mitchell Starc leaves it.