Bangladesh etched their name in the history books as they secured a first-ever win over Australia Down Under in Test cricket. The foundation of this historic win was laid in the first innings when Bangladesh bowled out Australia for just 198 runs in Darwin, thanks to Hasan Mahmud's six-wicket haul. Steve Smith's valiant knock of 71 runs off 109 balls lacked support, and Australia were bamboozled in their own backyard. Tanzid Hasan Tamim stepped up for Bangladesh with the bat, scoring a 101-run knock in only his second career Test to take the Bangla Tigers to a score of 426 in the first innings.

Mominul Haque (49), Najmul Hossain Shanto (84), and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (65) provided pivotal contributions with the bat as Bangladesh took a 228-run first-innings lead.

Australia tried to produce a better show with the bat in the second innings, but once again, only one man could put up a fight. Cameron Green scored 104 off 201 balls to take the team to a total of 284.

Needing a target of just 57 runs to win on Day 4, Bangladesh had little to worry about. Although the tourists lost opening batter Tanzid Hasan Tamim in the second over for a golden duck, there was little Australia could do to prevent a defeat.

Historic Win in Darwin! Bangladesh beat Australia by 9 wickets to seal a memorable victory in the 1st Test! #Bangladesh #Tigers #BANvAUS #Cricket pic.twitter.com/PDrWJS8ZEs — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) August 16, 2026

Bangladesh will hope to continue this momentum and secure their first-ever Test series win over Australia. In the three bilateral series that the two teams have featured in, the Kangaroos have won two and drawn one. Bangladesh are yet to get their hands on a series victory over Australia in the longest format.

The closest Bangladesh came to beating Australia was in 2017, when they recorded a famous Test match win over Australia but lost the following match to conclude the series 1-1. It was the only series in this rivalry that did not end in an outright Australian win.

Since 2023, the ongoing series is the first one for Bangladesh and Australia in the longest format. As things stand, in a total of seven meetings between the two sides, Australia have won five, drawing one and now losing one.

While this is Bangladesh's first win over Australia Down Under, they have already beaten them once on home soil. That historic win came at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur when Shakib Al Hasan produced a brilliant all-round show. The former Bangladesh captain scored 89 runs and took 10 wickets in the match to turn the game in his favour.

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