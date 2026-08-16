Bangladesh did the unthinkable in Darwin, the venue where they began their Test journey against Australia 23 years ago. Up against a full-strength Australian side, led by Pat Cummins, Bangladesh secured a 9-wicket win in the series opener to secure their maiden win in the longest format Down Under on Sunday. After bowling Australia out for 284 and needing 57 to win, the visitors cruised past the total with 9 wickets in hand, etching a landmark moment in their cricketing history.

Bangladesh dominated Australia throughout the match, and the margin of victory is bound to send shockwaves through the cricketing world. After bowling Australia out for 198 in the first innings, the visitors always looked the more likely to win. They kept the pressure on throughout Sunday and didn't panic when Cameron Green (104) brought up his third Test century after lunch on day four.

Green's solitary effort, however, wasn't enough for Australia to give Bangladesh a challenging total. Despite losing an early wicket in the second over, Bangladesh remained in control of their fate. At the end, it was a moment that will forever be cherished in the country's crickting folklore.

Updated World Test Championship (WTC) Points Table

The victory propelled Bangladesh to the No. 4 spot in ICC World Test Championship standings, boosting their PCT from 58.33 to 66.67. Australia, who suffered their second defeat of the WTC 2025-27 campaign, retain the No. 1 spot on the points table but are only marginally ahead of second-placed South Africa in terms of PCT. While Australia have a PCT of 77.77, South Africa are second at 75.00.

New Zealand occupy the No. 3 spot with a PCT of 72.22, followed by Bangladesh (66.67). The win also gave India a little bit of a boost in the hopes of reaching the final of the World Test Championship next year. India are placed 5th in the standings at present with a PCT of 48.15.

India, who are locked in a 2-match Test series against Sri Lanka, need to win at least 7 of their remaining 9 matches in the World Test Championship cycle in order to remain in the hunt for a spot in the final.

With AFP Inputs

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