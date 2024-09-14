Indian cricket team spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan had a special message ahead of the start of the home season. India take on Bangladesh in the first Test match at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai starting September 19. Before the match, the BCCI has organised a pre-series camp for the cricketers at the same venue. Prithi took to social media platform Instagram and posted a picture of Ashwin in India's training jersey on her story. The caption along with the picture of the veteran India spinner read - "Chennai, Test match feelings are coming. Right?"

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team has begun its preparation for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Friday. India will begin its home season when it takes on Bangladesh in the Test series opener here on September 19.

This will be India's first Test series under head coach Gambhir and his new support staff, who have also got former South Africa fast-bowler Morne Morkel joining in as the new bowling coach. “The countdown starts as #TeamIndia begin their preps for an exciting home season,” wrote the BCCI on its ‘X' account while sharing the team huddle pictures.

Captain Rohit Sharma, talismanic batter Virar Kohli and other members of the Indian team like fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul landed in Chennai on Thursday night.

The Bangladesh team, captained by Najmul Hossain Shanto, is set to travel to Chennai on September 15, four days ahead of the first Test's commencement. After the first Test in Chennai concludes on September 23, the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur will host the second Test from September 27 to October 1.

Both Test matches are a part of the ongoing 2023-2025 World Test Championship cycle, where India are on top of the table with 68.52 percentage points, while Bangladesh are at fourth place, with 45.83 percentage points.

(With IANS inputs)