Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin is often praised for his knowledge and analysis on cricket. He has once again proved his excellence with an observation regarding an ex-Rajasthan Royals and current South Africa pacer Corbin Bosch. The right-arm fast bowler had a dream start to his Test career as he returned figures of 4 for 63 against Pakistan in the first innings of the first Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion. While Bosch impressed everyone with his bowling ability, Ashwin pointed out his first-class batting average on social media, and it took the South Africa star hardly a day to prove him right.

It is worth noting that Bosch has been a part of Rajasthan Royals squad in the past. However, he didn't get any chance to play a game.

"Corbin Bosch was at RR 3 years ago and was the kind who was chasing excellence. Has started off well with the ball but it's worth remembering that he averages 40 plus with bat in FC," wrote Ashwin in a post on X on Thursday.

Just around 24 hours of that post, Bosch came up with a superb fifty. He scored 81 not out off 93 balls with the help of 15 fours.

Ashwin quickly reminded everyone of his observation. "That one did alright," he wrote while quoting the post he did a day ago.

Bosch broke a 122-year-old record for the highest score by a South African batter on debut while batting at No. 8 or below. This was also the first time in the history of Test cricket that a batter registered a 80-plus score on debut at No. 9. For South Africa, he became the first cricketer ever to score a half-century and take a four wicket haul on debut in Test cricket.

Apart from debutant Bosch's 81 not out, left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen also shone with two late wickets as South Africa took control on the second day of the first Test against Pakistan.

Bosch, batting at number nine, enabled South Africa to take a 90-run first innings lead -- and the bowlers made it count by taking three wickets before Pakistan could wipe out the deficit.

Pakistan finished the day on 88 for three -- two runs behind. South Africa would qualify for next year's World Test Championship final for the first time with a victory in either match of this two-Test series.

(With AFP Inputs)