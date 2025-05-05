Youngest to score a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals wonderkid Vaibhav Suryanshi has left a big impression on fans early in his career. The last couple of games might not have gone the teenager's way but he is still recognised as one of the finest talents in the game at present. Vaibhav, aged 14, promises of a big future, thanks to his undeniable talent. While the whole of India is proud of the skills he possess, his birth-state, Bihar, is understandably going ga-ga. In fact, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Vaibhav for the way he has begun his IPL career.

"I have seen in the IPL, the son of Bihar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's spectacular performance. At such a young age, Vaibhav has set such a great record. There is a lot of hard work behind Vaibhav's performance," PM Modi said in his address during the inauguration of the Khelo India Youth Games in Bihar.

Vaibhav, who hails from Samastipur in Bihar, famously hit a 35-ball hundred against the Gujarat Titans, breaking several records in the process. For PM Modi, there needs to be constant push on sports in the country to unearth more talents Vaibhav.

"To bring his talent to the forefront, he has played many matches at different levels. The more you play, the more you will shine. Competing in matches and competitions as much as possible is very important. The NDA government has always given it the highest priority in its policies.

"The government's focus is on giving our athletes the opportunity to play new sports. That is why the Khelo India Youth Games included Gatka, Kho-kho, Malkhambh and Yogasana. In recent days, our athletes have performed very well in many new sports like Wushu, Lawn Balls, and Roller Skating," PM Modi added.

"There is a new national education policy, in which we have made sports a part of mainstream education. The aim of this policy is to create excellent sports professionals along with good players in the country.

"My young friends, we know that sportsmanship plays a very important role in every aspect of life. We learn team spirit in the field of sports. We learn to move forward together," he said.