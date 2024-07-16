R Ashwin is considered to be one of the best spinners in modern cricket but it was his batting prowess that recently made headlines during the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). During the encounter between Dindigul Dragons and Chepauk Super Gillies, Ashwin opened the batting for the Dragons and slammed an unbeaten 45 off just 20 deliveries. The explosive knock consisted of 3 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 225. Although the Dindigul Dragons were eventually defeated in a rain-curtailed match, Ashwin's knock left both fans and experts stunned with the video going viral on social media.

Earlier, in a chat on RevSportz, Ashwin made a candid admission, saying Dhoni probably didn't even know who he was for the first year. But, it was under his leadership that Ashwin first started to flourish at CSK, as a powerplay bowler.

Captain. Opener. Top Scorer.



Ash Anna scored a thunderous 45* while the 7 other batters combined for just 21. MASS!#TNPLonFanCode @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/RWac8GL60y — FanCode (@FanCode) July 15, 2024

"I think Dhoni, for the first one year, did not know that I existed. I do not think he knew or maybe he knew and he did not really, that's Dhoni. I have known him for almost 15-16-17 years from close quarters and with him, I find what he was in 2008-09 is exactly how he operates in 2024. That is fascinating for me and I remember that game in 2010 where he got hit by Shane Bond on his arm, I think at Eden Gardens."

"I got a wicket. I got Bond out in that game but he got hit on his arm and he went out of the side. But I have begun the IPL reasonably well. This is supposedly going to be my first full year in the IPL, and he went out and Suresh Raina led the side. I think they have probably slightly different views in terms of how they handle people. I did not bowl inside the Powerplay. I bowled slightly later because Muttiah Muralitharan and I were playing in the same team and I ended up bowling at death in Bangalore. I have not had a good time. I had let the team down on three occasions. After that, Dhoni led. But as soon as he came back to captain the side, he picked up the puzzle," he said.

"I think he said, 'I want that guy back'. I came back and he again used me with the new ball because he used me inside the Powerplay against Adam Gilchrist and I got him out in Chennai. And he used me again in those same roles and continuously used me like that for several years to follow. He used me inside the batting Powerplay, even when I played for India. So, I think that is quite a fascinating sort of a belief that he had and he kept it very simple when he told me things," he added.