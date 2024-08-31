The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) remains in damage control mode ever since the men's national team lost the opening Test of the series against Bangladesh. The embarrassing 10-wicket defeat triggered huge backlash in Pakistan, with fans and certain former cricketers questioning the current set of players as well as the talent pool in the nation. The PCB, in a statement, later, announced the appointment of 5 legends of the game as mentors for the Champions Cup - a new domestic tournament in Pakistan. But, not everyone is happy.

Former Pakistan pacer Tanveer Ahmed has questioned why these 5 icons have been promised a huge sum of PK 50 lakh each for the program.

"Waqar younis, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Misbah ul haq, Shoaib Malik, Saqlain Mushtaq, In sab ko as a mentor 50 Lac diye ja rahe hain matlab in ka itna level ha in logon ko 50 Lac diya ja rahe ha. (These guys are getting PKR 50 lack as mentors. Do you think they have that level)," Tanveer Ahmed wrote on X.

Earlier, Tanveer also backed Pakistan superstar Babar Azam, who has been at the center of criticism over his poor form in recent times.

"Jo jalta ha babar azam say jalta rahe woh pakistan ka KING ha or rahe ga jo cricketer's babar azam k against baat kartey hain mujhe sab pata ha unka kitne fiqar the pakistan ki sab k apney time utha kar dekhain woh apney time par kia kartey rahe hain (The ones who are jealous can be jealous. He is Pakistan's king and will remain that. The cricketers who are speaking against Babar Azam, I know how much they care about Pakistan. See what they did in their time)," Ahmed wrote on X.

Afte losing the first Test against Bangladesh by 10 wickets, Pakistan are hoping to make a comeback in the series in the second match.