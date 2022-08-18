Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has asked his fans to not believe rumours about his married life after social media was abuzz with posts pertaining to his alleged "divorce" with wife Dhanashree Verma. In an Instagram story Chahal wrote, "A humble request to you all to not believe, in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it. Love and light to everyone."

Chahal and his wife Dhanashree are extremely popular on social media as they keep posting videos together.

The duo tied the knot in December 2020.

Dhanashree Verma is a Youtuber and dance choreographer and has a wide following on social media.

Chahal on the other hand is one of India's leading spin bowlers in limited overs cricket and a star performer in the IPL.