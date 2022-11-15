Punjab Kings had another disappointing run in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League. The side led by Mayank Agarwal ended in the sixth spot with only seven wins out of 14. Heading into the 16th edition of the tournament, the franchise has parted ways with Agarwal while Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed as the new skipper. Punjab will look to have a fresh start in the next season. As the mini-auction for IPL 2023 will be held on December 23 in Kochi, all ten franchises were given the deadline of November 15 to submit their list of players who they have decided to keep and release.

Other than Mayank, Punjab also released the likes of Odean Smith, Ishan Porel and Sandeep Sharma among the top players. They will head into the auction with a purse balance of INR 32.2 crores.

List of retained players by Punjab Kings:

Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar.

List of released players by Punjab Kings:

Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee