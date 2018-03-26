Punam Raut Dropped From Indian Women's Cricket Team For England ODIs

Opener Punam Raut was dropped from the Indian women's cricket team for the three-match ODI series against England, starting April 6. All-rounder Dayalan Hemalatha was called up to fill Raut's boots for the England series. Veteran Mithali Raj will continue to lead the team with all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur as her deputy. Middle-order batswoman Devika Vaidya has been recalled to the team. She last played an ODI for India in the World Cup qualifier against South Africa in February last year. Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad will also return to the team after missing the ongoing T20 tri-series involving India, Australia and England due to an injury.