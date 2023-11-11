Perth Scorchers Women will be up against Sydney Thunder Women in Match 36 of Women's Big Bash League 2023 on November 12 at Junction Oval in Melbourne, Australia. The match is scheduled to begin at 04:40 AM IST. The Sydney Thunder women's team are on a five-match winning streak. They are on the top of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 points table with 13 points. Out of eight matches, they have emerged victorious in six, with one match yielding no result.

Meanwhile, the Perth Scorchers women's team enters the upcoming match with a winning momentum, having registered a 10-wicket victory over the Melbourne Renegades. Led by Sophie Devine, the team currently holds the second spot in the points table, with 12 points from nine games. The Perth-based team has won six games and lost three ties.

PSW vs STW pitch report

The pitch at the Junction Oval in Melbourne is a balanced surface. The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at the venue is 161.

Padding up first is recommended at this stadium, with the team batting first winning 60 per cent of its contests.

Advertisement

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

PSW vs STW weather report

The temperature at the Junction Oval is expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius with 70 per cent humidity.

Advertisement

PSW vs STW Dream11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Sophie Devine: Perth Scorchers Women batter Sophie Devine has amassed 415 runs in nine matches this season at an average of 59.29 and a strike rate of 156.6. She has smashed three half-centuries and one ton and achieved the top score of 106.

Chamari Athapaththu: Sydney Thunder Women's Chamari Athapaththu has amassed 321 runs in eight matches and is the team's number-one run-getter this edition. She has a strike rate of 140.79 and averages 45.86. She also has four fifties to her name in this campaign.

Amy Edgar: The Perth Scorchers Women bowler has picked up 14 wickets in nine matches. Amy Edgar's best figures for this season is 4/19 and she averages 14.35.

Hannah Darlington: The Sydney Thunder Women bowler has picked up 14 wickets in eight matches so far at an average of 14.85. Hannah Darlington's 5/10 is her best bowling show of the Women's Big Bash League, 2023.

PSW vs STW squads

Perth Scorchers Women: Amy Edgar, Chloe Piparo, Lisa Griffith, Georgia Wyllie, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Devine (c), Amy Jones (wk), Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Darke (wk), Alana King, Chloe Ainsworth, Lilly Mills, Piepa Cleary, Stella Campbell, Taneale Peschel and Zoe Britcliffe

Sydney Thunder Women: Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Heather Knight (c), Olivia Porter, Phoebe Litchfield, Saskia Horley, Chamari Athapaththu, Isabella Malgioglio, Marizanne Kapp, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Paris Bowdler (wk), Tahlia Wilson (wk), Ebony Hoskin, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Bell, Lauren Smith and Samantha Bates

PSW vs STW Dream11 team

Wicket-Keeper: Maddy Darke

Batters: Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Chamari Athapaththu, Anika Learoyd

All-Rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Taneale Peschel

Bowlers: Amy Edgar, Hannah Darlington, Alana King

Captain: Sophie Devine

Vice-Captain: Beth Mooney

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women head-to-head record in T20s

Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Thunder Women have battled against each other on 18 occasions in T20s. While Perth Scorchers Women have won 10 matches, Sydney Thunder have emerged victorious in seven encounters. Meanwhile, one game yielded no result.

The last five T20 matches have seen Perth Scorchers Women win three times and Sydney Thunder Women on one occasion. The highest score in these five matches is 186 by Perth Scorchers Women while the lowest has been 21 by Sydney Thunder Women.

The team batting first has won seven times and lost two times in 10 matches, meanwhile, the chasing side has won on three occasions and lost five times in eight matches.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, Women's Big Bash League 2023 prediction

Perth Scorchers Women have won three of the last five matches against Sydney Thunder Women and will go into this fixture as the favourites.