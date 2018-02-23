 
PSL 2018: Wahab Riaz Trolled For Sporting A Mitchell Johnson Look

Updated: 23 February 2018 19:01 IST

Season 3 of the Pakistan Super League began in Dubai on Thursday.

Wahab Riaz is playing for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2018 © Twitter

The Pakistan Super League 2018 started with a bang on Thursday as Multan Sultans beat defending champions Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets in the opening match of the third edition at Dubai. However, fast bowler Wahab Riaz's new look was a bigger centre of attraction than the result. The Pakistan bowler was trolled for Australian bowler Mitchell Johnson-like whiskers and the Twitter was soon flooded with some funny comments. Even Peshawar captain Mohammad Hafeez also uploaded a selfie with Wahab ahead of the first game and wrote, "Ready to go for the opening ceremony & our 1st game of PSL#3 , not sure about @WahabViki new look."

Wahab, who has played 26 Tests and 79 ODIs for Pakistan, was hilariously trolled on social media.

Johnson had sported the similar look in the 2013-14 Ashes series where he took 34 wickets in Australia's 5-0 triumph against England.

Wahab himself said that Johnson was an inspiration for the change. "See, it's good to be inspired by anyone for anything that benefits you. And, if I'm inspired by Mitchell, then I'd love to say thank you to him," he was quoted as saying by the DNA.

Season 3 of the PSL kicked off on Thursday night with a star-studded opening ceremony at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The cricketing extravaganza had a number of renowned names and not only the current crop of cricketers, the former players were also part of the glitzy ceremony. Celebrities from the world of entertainment were also present for the opening ceremony.

PSL now has six franchises from Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Islamabad and Multan.

