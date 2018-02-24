PSL 2018: Twitter In Disbelief After Shahid Afridi Takes A Blinder

In cricketing parlance, catches win matches and that is exactly what former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi did on Friday in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match. Karachi Kings star Afridi grabbed all the headlines against Quetta Gladiators as he pulled off a sensational catch. Afridi picked up Umar Amin on 31, after the batsman hit a length delivery from Muhammad Irfan with fierce power towards the long-on boundary. When everyone thought the ball was sailing over the boundary rope, Afridi leapt up and stuck his right hand up grabbing the ball with one hand and tossing it up in the air. He then ran back inside the playing field and completed the catch successfully.

Dunya age se burhi hoti he yeh banda jawan @SAfridiOfficial superb #psl2018 pic.twitter.com/5YmSr9hjy0 — Shaharyar Ejaz (@SharyOfficial) February 23, 2018

The second match of the Pakistan Super League between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings entertained the Dubai crowd throughout as Karachi registered their first-ever win against the Gladiators in the tournament's history. Karachi beat the Gladiators by 19 runs as they restricted them to 130/9 in 20 overs while chasing 150.

Twitter was all praise for Afridi after his breathtaking catch.

Shahid Afridi is truly an ageless cricketer. 21 years after his debut he is still finding ways to entertain the crowd. The catch by him today, without exaggeration, is the greatest effort by a Pakistani fielder on the boundary. He's the real Karachi King! pic.twitter.com/JRBHPIZvMA — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 23, 2018

Best catch everPublic bolay Jeet kar ao - Boom Boom Lala Hope Not Out !!#PSL3 pic.twitter.com/C5olNIuC4T — Sufian Afridi (@sufianafridi10) February 23, 2018

Shahid Afridi today's catch reminds me that catch which lala took in 2009@moeezgillani11 pic.twitter.com/85hBkJvnMG — Moeezgillani (@Moeezgillani11) February 23, 2018

Earlier, Kings rode on Colin Ingram's quickfire 21-ball 41 as they posted 149/9 in 20 overs. They were on course to a higher total but the Gladiators' bowler Shane Watson put in a fine display with the ball in the last over taking three wickets. He returned with figures of 3/22 in his quota of four overs.