Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam for his batting. Ponting said that Babar has "got better and better" in the last couple of years. While lauding Babar and his progress in the batting department, Ponting also said that Pakistan's chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia will be directly dependent on the right-handed batter's performance. He feels that the side cannot win the mega event in case Babar fails to perform with the bat.

"I saw him up close and personal a couple of years ago out here in a Test series against Australia and I said it then, I thought the sky was the limit for this guy as far as Test match batting (was concerned) and, if anything, he's probably got better and better in the last couple of years," Ponting said on the ICC Review.

While pointing out that Pakistan's strength lies in their openers -- Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan -- and their bowling attack with the new ball, Ponting said that spin could become their weakness in the T20 World Cup this year, citing that the Australian pitches might not help them.

Promoted

"Their openers are very important and their new-ball bowlers are very important, but that role of the spin bowler in Australia might be a little bit more difficult with wickets that probably won't give them assistance," said Ponting.

Notably, Pakistan were knocked out by Australia in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup last year. Australia went on to win the tournament by beating New Zealand in the final.