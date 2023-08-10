A day after scoring a record 144-ball 244 for Northamptonshire, out-of-favour India batter Prithvi Shaw that he is currently not thinking about his selection in the men's national team. Shaw, who has been out of the Indian team for the past few years, inspired Northamptonshire's 87-run win over Somersert in England's One-Day Cup tournament on Wednesday. The 23-year-old was left out of the ongoing series against the West Indies and is also not a part of the second-string Indian T20I squads for the upcoming Ireland series and the Asian Games.

However, Shaw has asserted that he just wants to enjoy his stint in country cricket.

"Definitely (here for the) experience for sure. Not really thinking what the Indian selectors may be thinking, but I just want to have a good time here," Shaw said after the game.

Shaw thanked Northamptonshire for giving him the opportunity to redeem himself.

"Northamptonshire have given me this opportunity... they're really looking after me. I'm really enjoying it," he added.

Shaw said with the sun shinning bright, the batting conditions were ideal, adding that he felt it was his day to go big.

"The sun was out, it was kind of like Indian weather today (Wednesday) so it was really looking good. I wasn't thinking about anything.

"You know when an inside edge doesn't get me out, that means this day is for me. You have to be lucky sometimes, so I think this was a day for me. I didn't look back after that. When I got 150 I thought I was timing the ball really well and this could be the day to go bigger," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)