Youn opening batter Prithvi Shaw rewrote the history books as he became the second-highest individual score in Ranji Trophy history with his 379-run knock for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy match against Assam on Wednesday. Not just that, the opening batter also went on to become the highest individual scorer history of Mumbai in a single Ranji Trophy innings. Shaw achieved the feat as he slammed a dominating maiden triple hundred (379 in 383 balls) during a match at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati.

Sanjay Manjrekar had the highest individual score record of 377 runs for Mumbai against Hyderabad in the 1990-91 season. This was Shaw's first century in the Ranji Trophy this year. He scored 160 runs in his last seven innings, averaging 22.85 and posting a high score of 68. Despite constantly scoring in the domestic circuit, the 23-year-old has not been selected and will not play for India again until July 2021 in a T20I.

Overall, BB Nimbalkar holds the record of scoring the highest score for a team in Ranji Trophy, having aggregated an unbeaten 443 against Saurashtra in the 1948/49 season.

Highest individual scores in a Ranji Trophy innings:

BB Nimbalkar (Maharashtra): 443* vs Saurashtra Prithvi Shaw (Mumbai): 379 vs Assam Sanjay Manjrekar (Bombay): 377 vs Hyderabad MV Sridhar (Hyderabad): 366 vs Andhra Pradesh

Highest individual score for Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy innings:

Prithvi Shaw: 379 vs Assam Sanjay Manjrekar (Bombay): 377 vs Hyderabad Vijay Merchant: 359* vs Maharashtra Sunil Gavaskar: 340 vs Bengal

He finished second in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season with 332 runs at a strike rate of 181.42 and a top score of 134 against Assam. He scored 217 runs in seven innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but he averages more than 50 in List A cricket.

Earlier on Day 1, Prithvi Shaw scored 240 not out of 283 balls, breaking his previous first-class cricket career record. The opening batsman slammed 33 fours and a six, helping Mumbai reach 397 for 2 at the time of stumps after adding 123 runs for the first wicket with Musheer Khan and an unbroken 200 for the third with Ajinkya Rahane. Shaw was brutal with left-arm spinner Roshan Alam, hammering him for 76 runs at a run-a-ball.

