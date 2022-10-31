Prithvi Shaw missed out from the squads as BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma announced a total of four squads for India's upcoming tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh. India will play three T20Is against New Zealand starting November 18, before playing three ODIs against the same side. They then tour Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series and a two-Test series. When asked at a virtual press conference about the decision of not selecting Shaw, India's chief selector Chetan Sharma said that they are keeping a constant eye on the player and that he would get his chance in future. However, Shaw's posted a cryptic note on Instagram Story minutes after the squads were announced.

"Hope you are watching everything Sai Baba," wrote Shaw on his Instagram story.

See it here:

When questioned about Shaw missing out, Chetan Sharma said that it is important for the selection committee to give chances to the players who are already there in the team set-up and performing well. However, he reiterated that Shaw will "definitely get his chance".

"We are basically looking for Prithvi (Shaw). We are in constant touch with Prithvi. He is doing well. There is nothing wrong with him at all. The thing is that we have to see whether the guys who are already playing and performing are getting their chances. He will definitely get his chance the away he is batting. Selectors are in constant touch with Prithvi. Whenever we are there in matches, we are talking to him, and he will get his chances very soon," said the chief selector of the Indian cricket team.