Prime Minister's XI vs India LIVE Score, Warm-Up Match Day 2: India Focus On Batting Combination
India vs Prime Minister's XI, Warm-up Match Day 2 Live: The match in Canberra has been turned into a 50-overs-a-side contest.
India vs Prime Minister's XI, Warm-up Match Day 2 Live Score Updates© AFP
India vs Prime Minister's XI, Warm-up Match Day 2 Live Updates: After rain played spoilsport on the opening day, the two-day warm-up match between India and Prime Minister's XI in Canberra has been turned into a 50-overs-a-side contest for the final day. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to X and confirmed that the game will begin on Sunday at 9:10 am IST. The visitors will focus on their batting combination as India's regular captain Rohit Sharma is back in the squad. Notably, this warm-up game is to help India prepare for the second Test of the five-match series against Australia. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs Prime Minister's XI, Warm-up Match Day 2 -
Tour Match, India in Australia, Tour match, 2024, Nov 30, 2024
Day Washed Out
PM-XI
IND
Manuka Oval, Canberra
Batsman
Bowler
- 08:10 (IST)Australia'a PM XI vs India Live: India lead in BGTIn the ongoing five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Team India has gained 1-0 lead over Australia. In the first match, which was played in Perth, India registered a thumping 295-victory under the captaincy of pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The second Test will be played from December 6in Adelaide.
- 07:38 (IST)Australia PM's XI vs India Live: Weather Forecast TodayThe weather conditions in Canberra aren't like yesterday but it isn't all clear. The forecast still predicts "60% chance of rain" during the rest of Sunday. Weather portals also suggest "chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon, possibly severe." The match is expected to begin at 9:40 AM IST.
- 07:35 (IST)India vs Australia PM's XI Live: 50-Over A Side Contest AwaitsHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 2 of the India vs Australia PM's XI pink-ball practice match. After the first day's play was washed out due to rain, the second day was converted into a 50-overs per side contest. Both teams would hope for the weather gods to show mercy in the hopes of getting the cricketing contest underway!
