Pollution Row: Gautam Gambhir's Air Quality Index 'Scoreboard' Takes A Dig At Political Leadership

Updated: 04 December 2017 15:48 IST

Gautam Gambhir has been quite vocal on many social issues.

Sri Lanka team captain Dinesh Chandimal (2R) wears a face mask © AFP

Burgeoning air pollution in New Delhi has evoked anger and embarrassment in equal measure. On Sunday, Sri Lankan cricketers complained about poor air quality during the ongoing Test match against India at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Play was halted for 17 minutes in the post-lunch session after the visitors, led by their skipper Dinesh Chandimal, wanted to leave the field of play complaining of severe pollution. The Lankans were seen wearing anti-pollution masks during the post-lunch session.

A lot has been said for and against this since Sunday and Gautam Gambhir added his take to all of this, taking a dig at the political leadership as he highlighted the Air Quality Index 'scorecard'. Gambhir was critical of the state and central governments for overlooking the pollution problem. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi batsman said the political leaders are debating film releases and drawing diet charts for the people instead of addressing real issues.

"3rd Test, Day 2 scores from Ferozeshah Kotla, Delhi:

Sri Lanka (1st innings): 131/3

Air Quality Index (1st innings): 316 without loss!!! And our leaders r debating film releases, drawing our diet-chart, searching 4 another excuse to blame govt. at d Centre n vice-versa...", Gambhir said on Twitter.

Play was halted between 12:32 pm to 12:49 pm on Sunday after which the umpires and match referee David Boon convinced the Sri Lankans to continue.

The pollution level in the capital on Sunday was 18 times higher than the level considered safe. Sri Lankan fielders donned facemasks and protested over the air pollution, saying the hazardous condition had made some of them vomit.

On Monday, while official indicators showed pollution levels rising to "hazardous" levels, there was no repeat of protests by the visitors.

