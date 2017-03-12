 
PM Narendra Modi's Reply to Mohammad Kaif's Tweet on Election Results

Updated: 12 March 2017 11:53 IST

While several celebrities tweeted to PM Narendra Modi, Mohammad Kaif was among the few who received a reply from the man of the moment.

Mohammad Kaif and PM Narendra Modi had a Twitter exchange post election results. © AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday powered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to a landmark win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The BJP swept the two states, decimating their rivals to script one of the biggest results in decades. Cricketer Mohammad Kaif was among the first public personalities to congratulate the PM and his party on Twitter.

In 2015, Kaif participated in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan after he was nominated by PM Modi.

Interestingly, Kaif had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Phulpur on a Congress ticket. The contest was won by BJP's Keshav Prasad Maurya who polled 5,03,564 votes. Kaif finished fourth with 58,127 votes.

"However, if required, I am ready to leave cricket in order to serve the people of my constituency," Kaif had said during the campaign trail.

Post the election result, Kaif returned to playing cricket and is now captain of Chhattisgarh's Ranji Trophy side.

Poll of the day

