Coming out in support of former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan over his post highlighting the plight of children in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli offensive against the terror group Hamas, former Pakistan international Danish Kaneria also urged him to speak up on the miseries of "Pakistani Hindus" as well. Israel launched air strikes and a ground invasion of Gaza after Hamas terrorists infiltrated southern Israel by land, sea and air on October 7, killing civilians and taking hostages.

The coordinated terror attacks left an estimated 1400 dead and scores more injured.

The terror attacks and the retaliatory strikes by Israel have drawn concern from politicians, celebrities and sportspersons from all over the world.

Weighing in on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war on Friday, Pathan posted from his official X handle, "Every day, innocent kids aged 0-10 in Gaza are losing lives and the world remains silent. As a sportsman, I can only speak out, but it's high time for world leaders to unite and put an end to this senseless killing."

Praising the former India star for posting about the Israel-Hamas conflict, Kaneria wrote, "Irfan bhai, I'm happy that you understand the pain of children, and I stand with you on that. But please do speak about Pakistani Hindus as well. The situation is not very different here in Pakistan."

Irfan bhai, I'm happy that you understand the pain of children, and I stand with you on that. But please do speak about Pakistani Hindus as well. The situation is not very different here in Pakistan. https://t.co/lr8Rth5s90 — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) November 3, 2023

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he will not halt the fight against the Hamas terror group that does not include "the release of our hostages".

Netanyahu also quashed all the reports of Israel allowing entry of fuel to Gaza saying, "We will not enable the entry of fuel to Gaza."

He said he told Blinken that "Israel refuses a temporary ceasefire that does not include the release of our hostages. Israel will not enable the entry of fuel to Gaza and opposes sending money to the Strip".

In a brief televised statement before the start of Shabbat (the Jewish Day of Rest), he promised that victory would be "sharp and clear" and would "resonate for generations."

Netanyahu also said Israel's enemies aim to destroy the country and will fail, affirming that Israel won't stop until victory is achieved.

He added that a victory would imply destroying Hamas, "return of the hostages and the restoration of security for our citizens and children".

Hailing Israeli troops, he also warned Israel's "enemies in the north" not to make the costly mistake of escalating the war, saying, "You cannot imagine how much this will cost you".

