The sons of a number of Indian cricket legends have also taken up the sport. Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun has been playing senior cricket for nearly a decade. Rahul Dravid's son, Anvay, and Virender Sehwag's son, Aaryavir, are now teammates for India U19. In many cases, the sons are inevitably compared to their legendary fathers, which often amplifies the pressure on them. Virender Sehwag touched on the topic in a recent interview with NDTV, stating that sons should not be compared to the cricket achievements of their fathers.

"The comparisons will be there. We played cricket and we did so well, and now our kids are playing cricket, so they will compare," said Sehwag.

"But it's not the right thing to compare with the fathers. You can compare them with other players, but why are you comparing them with their fathers? It's not right," Sehwag stated.

"They will also get upset, you know, when the media or when people will compare. He (Aaryavir) is 18. I did so much for myself and for my team, and he's just started. So I think it's not fair," he added.

Sehwag also said that Arjun Tendulkar often received unfair scrutiny just for being Sachin Tendulkar's son.

"People are comparing Sachin Tendulkar's son with Sachin. That's not fair. He's a fast bowling all-rounder who did well, scored a hundred and took five wickets and all in Ranji Trophy. But I don't know why people are comparing him with Sachin. He will make his own name and play the way he wants to play. He will not follow in his father's footsteps," Sehwag explained.

"Let them play first. Let them do something and then you will start comparing with others," he further said.

Aaryavir recently impressed in India's U19 one-day series against Australia U19, scoring 109 runs across three games. He provided his side with fiery starts in all of the games as India won the series 3-0.

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