India's dramatic two-run victory over Japan in their one-off T20I clash was met with furore, particularly on social media, after a crucial wide call was overturned by the umpire during Japan's innings. The reversal of the decision, which came after the Indian team had gone up to the umpire, led to allegations of "cheating" from certain sections of the internet. However, former India cricketer and reputed commentator Aakash Chopra made it crystal clear why the umpires were right to overturn the decision.

What happened in India vs Japan?

In the final over of Japan's chase, Axar Patel bowled a delivery on the leg-stump to left-hander Alexander Shirai-Patmore. After initially being called a wide, the decision was overturned later on.

As per the current ICC rules, off-side wide guidelines were applied as Shirai-Patmore had attempted to play a reverse-sweep on the delivery. Therefore, the wide was not awarded.

The call going India's way played a key role in the outcome of the match, as Japan were left with an equation of six runs needed off three balls instead of five needed off four.

Aakash Chopra's explanation

In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra explained the rules and thought-process behind the decision, admitting that even he had gotten it wrong at first.

"People are saying that India beat Japan by cheating. This is being said because a wide was overturned, and the decision was reversed because India put pressure. People are just creating chaos," Chopra stated.

"My understanding at the time was actually wrong. I felt that the wide line on both sides is given in favor of the bowler when a switch hit is played, not when you play a reverse sweep.

"The second complication was that, at the time of delivery, right when the bowler released the ball, did the batter change his stance or not? My initial understanding was that if the stance is not changed before the ball is bowled, then wide shall remain a wide. But even my understanding was wrong," Chopra explained.

The former India opener elaborated on the latest ICC rules that led to the umpire overturning his decision.

"I went through the rules and listened to the umpires, and according to the new ICC rules, it does not discriminate between a switch hit and a reverse sweep," Chopra said.

"So, point one, they view both shots in the same way. Secondly, whether the ball is in the hand or released from the hand, it does not matter when you change your position. It will be counted as the batter having changed his position. So, the benefit of the doubt will go to the bowler. You are both a left-hander and a right-hander in the eyes of the law," he added.

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