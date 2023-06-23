There were some new faces while some old ones also returned to the fray as BCCI announced Team India's Test and ODI squads for the tour of West Indies in July. Yashasvi Jaiswal earned his maiden Test call-up, while veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara was dropeed from the side after his poor outing in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. However, fans were more thrilled with Sanju Samson's return to the side after he was recalled for the three-match ODI series. Taking to Twitter, fans were thrilled with Samson's inclusion in the ODI side.

Samson last played an ODI during the tour of New Zealand last year.

Speaking of India's squad, Veteran batsman Ajinkya Rahane managed to keep his place while limited-overs talisman Hardik Pandya was promoted as vice-captain.

A total of eight matches will be played in the series over a month. India will kick off the series with a two-match Test series, the first of which will be played from July 12 to 16 at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Dominica.

The second Test match will be played from June 20 to June 24 at the Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad.

India are also scheduled to play five T20Is and the squad for the same will be announced later.

After the Test series, there will be a two-day gap and the third day, India will square off with West Indies in a three-match ODI series. The ODI series will be important as it would help the Indian think tank assess where they stand in white-ball cricket ahead of the ODI World Cup, which will be held in India later this year.

The first ODI will be played on July 27 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados while the second will be played at the same venue on July 29. The third and final game of the series will be played on August 1 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad.

After the ODI series, the two teams will lock horns for a five-match T20I series.

