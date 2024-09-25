Former Pakistan cricket team wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to learn from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amid the national team's dismal run. The Babar Azam-led side had a disappointing campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024 before they slumped to a humiliating 2-0 Test series loss against Bangladesh. Akmal said that there is a massive difference between PCB and BCCI when it comes to their respective approaches while he went on to praise how the Indian cricket board handles matters in a professional manner. He also criticised PCB for prioritising their ego and cited that as one of the major reasons behind Pakistan cricket's recent downfall.

"PCB should learn from BCCI, their professionalism, their team, selector, captain, and coaches. These are the things that make a team number one and dominate the world. If we were so good, then Pakistan cricket wouldn't be here. It is because of your ego Pakistan cricket is suffering," Akmal said on YouTube.

Akmal also praised Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja after the spin duo lead India to a comfortable victory over Bangladesh in the first Test encounter in Chennai.

"What an all-round performance from Ashwin. He took six wickets in the second inning and even scored a century. He won the match and took his team out of trouble. It was a match-winning partnership from Jaddu. Without these two players, India can't form a Test playing XI when playing in home conditions. They have such a reputation. They are big performers," the former Pakistan cricket team star remarked.

Jadeja ended the match with figures of 5/77 across both innings. On the other hand, Ashwin, who went wicketless in the first inning, struck back with a six-wicket haul in the second.

Apart from Jadeja and Ashwin's heroics, Shubman Gill found the form he was patiently waiting for.

After he failed to assert his authority in the first inning, he found his groove in the second attempt and capitalised on it with an unbeaten 119.

"Shubman Gill showed his form. He is a remarkable player. It is important for Gill to score runs because he played in place of experienced players. He has talent, and that is why he is playing there," Kamran added.

